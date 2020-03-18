Riverfront Times lays off staff members and suspends print edition

ST. LOUIS — The Riverfront Times laid off most of its editorial staff on Wednesday and was suspending publication of its weekly print edition, its editor said.

“We’re hoping that by cutting down this drastically that we’re able to ride this out a little bit better and bring people back just as soon as we can, but it’s such a complete unknown landscape right now,” Editor Doyle Murphy said in an interview.

Murphy said the alt-weekly, founded in 1977, will continue publishing to its website with just two staff members, he and web editor Jaime Lees. He said it was not yet clear when or if the print edition would resume.

The alt-weekly focuses on, and is distributed at, St. Louis’ events, concerts, bars and restaurants. But closings and cancellations due to the global pandemic immediately flattened the publication’s advertising base.

Publisher Chris Keating said in a statement: “This is absolutely (expletive) horrible — the worst case scenario. Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate this, and we are heartbroken to have to let go of these hardworking and talented people. My hope is that in the very near future, we can go back to business as usual. Until then, our very small but scrappy staff remains committed to St. Louis, our advertisers and to delivering journalism for the city that we love.”

Murphy said he notified five editorial staffers of the news on Wednesday. The five staff members included Liz Miller, Paul Friswold, Danny Wicentowski, Evan Sult and Daniel Hill.