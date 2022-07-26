See Rolling Stones in St. Louis in 1972? Author wants your memories.

A British music historian is compiling memories of the Rolling Stones' North American tour in 1972.

To that end, Richard Houghton is still seeking St. Louisans' memories of seeing the band at the Kiel on July 9, 1972.

"All Down the Line: A People’s History of the Rolling Stones 1972 North American Tour" will be published by Houghton's publishing company in November, he says.

The tour wrapped 50 years ago (July 26) in New York, on singer Mick Jagger’s birthday (Jagger turns 79 this year).

Houghton said by email: "The 1972 North American tour took in 48 shows in 54 days and the crowd disturbances, over-zealous policing, clamour for tickets and the general hoopla around the tour means it has gone down in rock legend as one of the most notorious."

Houghton added: "I wanted to capture the memories of people who attended those shows, not just in St Louis but across North America, and provide a unique portrait of the tour through the memories of over 300 eyewitnesses. This is the 1972 equivalent of YouTube footage, all captured in people's memories and personal diaries back then, and committed to the printed page for the first time now."

To tell him what you remember, email Houghton at iwasatthatgig@gmail.com.