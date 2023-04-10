Four branches of the St. Charles City-County Library will close on Sundays starting April 30.

The library announced Monday that there will be a "temporary change" in hours of operation with Spencer Road, Corporate Parkway, Kathryn Linnemann, and Middendorf-Kredell branches closing on Sundays.

In a news release, it said: "Closing these locations on Sundays was a difficult but necessary decision. The Library, like many other businesses in our community, is experiencing significant staff shortages. In order to continue serving our community in the best way possible, we will reallocate the current Sunday staff hours throughout the week at all branches."

There was no immediate answer to the question of how long Sunday hours might be suspended. The library has three job openings posted for part-time library associates and one for a full-time assistant branch manager. It also has a part-time opening listed for human resources.

All branches will keep their current Monday-Saturday hours, the library said.

Its Cliff View branch has unstaffed self-service hours throughout the week and on Sundays for those who sign up for access. The Holds Hopper locker at Spencer Road branch is available for 24-hour access every day of the week.

For more information about the library system, go to stchlibrary.org.