Some disruptions coming when St. Louis city, county libraries combine catalogs this month

First the bad news: There will be a few inconveniences starting next week as two big libraries integrate their catalogs.

For one, readers won't be able to request books from March 9-16 from the St. Louis County Library or St. Louis Public Library. (Requests are also known as placing holds on books.)

Also, patrons' online reading lists associated with their accounts will disappear. The libraries recommend printing out a copy by March 8 if you have a reading list.

Here are some more things to know:

• You will need your library card to go to libraries and check out books. And you won't be able to be issued a new card between March 9-16.

• New items are not being added to the system until after March 17, when the merger is scheduled to be complete.

• After March 17, you will need to reset your pin number.

• In, the city, St. Louis Public Library will close all libraries on March 17 to test out the new system. The city also says the online catalog will not be available March 18, but you can call a library to request a book.

• It also notes that from March 9-16, patrons cannot "apply for passports or pay fees. Staff will not be able to check-in returned materials or remove them from customer accounts."

• It won't be until March 25 that city patrons can go online and use the catalog. The St. Louis Public Library says: "On March 25, the shared online catalog will go live and customers can begin accessing the catalog and account."

It would be good for patrons who are worried about any library services between March 9-16 to ask questions now.

When the catalogs are integrated and any kinks worked out, there will be several advantages to the new system.

Here is the good news:

• St. Louis County and city library users will have easier access to more things. The combined catalog will have some 5 million items. (A few specialty items, like technology kits in the city system, will only be available to St. Louis Public Library card holders.) The city library has some 3.5 million materials right now. The county has 1.5 million.

• They can have a requested item sent to any library. So if a book is out at the county's Daniel Boone branch, it can be requested for pickup at, say, Carondelet in the city.

• Items can be returned to any library branch, city or county.

• Items will be due in 3 weeks, not 2 weeks.

• Libraries' public computers should still be available for use March 9-16.

Last fall, the county library spokeswoman said the new shared catalog will be made available by using Polaris ILS (integrated library system), a product of Innovative Interfaces Inc.

Total cost for both library systems is $298,000 annually, not including a one-time migration and implementation fee, said Jennifer McBride, communications manager for the county library. The county system will pay $193,000, and the city library will pay $105,000. “This amount is less than each library is currently paying for their ILS software,” McBride said by email.

The libraries will also save money by not paying about $25 per item through InterLibrary Loan in the current system.

