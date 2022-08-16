'Somebody Feed Phil' star is among St. Louis Jewish Book Festival authors

The creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond" and the Phil of "Somebody Feed Phil" comes to St. Louis in November.

Phil Rosenthal will be one of the authors associated with this year's St. Louis Jewish Book Festival, which runs Nov. 6-13. The amusing documentarian (here the day before on Nov. 5) will be promoting "Somebody Feed Phil the Book" about his Netflix show and including 60 recipes. (Has he ever eaten his way through St. Louis? Maybe someone will help him.)

The festival released its full lineup, which officially begins with timely keynote speaker Marie Yovanovitch, former ambassador to Ukraine. She'll talk about her memoir "Lessons From the Edge" and her career in diplomacy.

Other authors over the course of the festival include:

• Historical fiction writers Rachel Barenbaum (“Atomic Anna”) and Lisa Barr (“Woman on Fire”).

• Reporter Charles Bosworth Jr. and criminal defense attorney Joel Schwartz, who wrote “Bone Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case,” which expands on the true story behind NBC’s miniseries “The Thing About Pam.”

• Food Network’s “Girl Meets Farm” star Molly Yeh (“Home Is Where the Eggs Are”) and bagel expert Cathy Barrow (“Bagels, Schmears, and a Nice Piece of Fish: A Whole Brunch of Recipes to Make at Home”).

• Julia Haart, star of the Netflix reality show “My Unorthodox Life,” and author of "Brazen.”

• Scott Lenga, author of "The Watchmakers: A Story of Brotherhood, Survival, and the Hope Amid the Holocaust."