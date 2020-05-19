St. Charles libraries to offer curbside pickup starting June 3

St. Charles library users can start checking out new books, CDs and DVDs starting June 3, the library system announced Tuesday.

Requested material will be picked up curbside at 11 locations, the St. Charles City-County Library said in a news release. There was no information on when the buildings themselves would reopen.

Material that was checked out weeks ago is still not officially due until July 6; however, the public can start returning books, movies and music to book drops as of May 26. The use of book drops is encouraged in order to minimize contact.

Do not wash or try to disinfect the material, the release said: "The Library is following CDC-recommended guidelines to sanitize materials. Customers are reminded to avoid cleaning books and other Library items using liquid, heat, or other home-based techniques."

It also said not to return to book drops borrowed items such as WiFi hotspots, telescopes or other material that falls under the "Library of Things" designation.

"While the Library has diligently worked to serve customers remotely through the quarantine, we are grateful for their patience as we gradually return to in-person services," library director Jason Kuhl said in the statement.