 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles libraries will shift to curbside services only
0 comments

St. Charles libraries will shift to curbside services only

{{featured_button_text}}
Friends of the library book fair

Shoppers at the Friends of the Library Book Fair hunt for treasures in 2017 at the St. Charles Convention Center. The book sale is canceled for this year. (Photo courtesy St. Charles City-County Library)

St. Charles City-County Library will temporarily close its buildings to patrons and shift to curbside delivery due to the rise in coronavirus cases in St. Charles County.

The St. Louis Public Library also announced today that it is going to curbside service, with libraries closing Thanksgiving Day.

St. Charles' curbside deliveries start Monday. The library system has had recent closures of individual branches after staff members tested positive for the virus. It said in a new release Friday that it is "prioritizing the health and safety of customers and staff by temporarily closing in-branch library service."

Book drops will remain open and WiFi service is available in library parking lots. Outreach services will continue for the homebound. In addition to books, patrons can receive movies and music curbside.

Details about curbside services, including hours and locations, are available at myLibrary.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Music

Watch now: Take an early peek inside midtown's new Red Flag concert venue

  • Kevin C. Johnson
  • 0

Robert Fancher, owner of Red Flag, gives a preview of the venue that's scheduled to open in 2021. A few small shows and movie nights already have been held in the space.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports