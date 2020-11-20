St. Charles libraries will shift to curbside services only

St. Charles City-County Library will temporarily close its buildings to patrons and shift to curbside delivery due to the rise in coronavirus cases in St. Charles County.
The St. Louis Public Library also announced today that it is going to curbside service, with libraries closing Thanksgiving Day.
Most-read stories in this section
-
Barack Obama's memoir is a masterful lament over the fragility of hope
-
'Shuggie Bain' writer Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize
-
Richard Burgin, writer, founder of prestigious journal, dies at 73
-
Touching short stories set in Missouri Ozarks evoke universal emotions
-
U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo to serve third 1-year term
St. Charles' curbside deliveries start Monday. The library system has had recent closures of individual branches after staff members tested positive for the virus. It said in a new release Friday that it is "prioritizing the health and safety of customers and staff by temporarily closing in-branch library service."
Book drops will remain open and WiFi service is available in library parking lots. Outreach services will continue for the homebound. In addition to books, patrons can receive movies and music curbside.
Details about curbside services, including hours and locations, are available at myLibrary.org.
Tags
Watch more
- Kevin C. Johnson
-
- 0
Robert Fancher, owner of Red Flag, gives a preview of the venue that's scheduled to open in 2021. A few small shows and movie nights already have been held in the space.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.