St. Charles libraries will shift to curbside services only

St. Charles City-County Library will temporarily close its buildings to patrons and shift to curbside delivery due to the rise in coronavirus cases in St. Charles County.

The St. Louis Public Library also announced today that it is going to curbside service, with libraries closing Thanksgiving Day.

St. Charles' curbside deliveries start Monday. The library system has had recent closures of individual branches after staff members tested positive for the virus. It said in a new release Friday that it is "prioritizing the health and safety of customers and staff by temporarily closing in-branch library service."

Book drops will remain open and WiFi service is available in library parking lots. Outreach services will continue for the homebound. In addition to books, patrons can receive movies and music curbside.

Details about curbside services, including hours and locations, are available at myLibrary.org.

