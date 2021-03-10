St. Charles library announces reopening plans

St. Charles city and county library users will be able to browse for books and use computers again starting March 22.
The library system announced its reopening today. Customers age 5 and up must still wear masks and the branches will observe capacity limits.
Meeting rooms and in-person events are still closed for the time being. In addition, curbside pickup of books and other materials will continue.
"Even though we’ve been providing library materials and core services to our customers, we know that doesn’t replace the browsing experience," director Jason Kuhl said in a news release.
"We are especially happy to begin offering in-building general library services again.”
Hours for most branches will remain 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday—Thursday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, the branches are open 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
To confirm details about hours and services provided by the St. Charles City-County Library, go to myLibrary.org.
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
