St. Charles library system eliminates late-book fines

St. Charles has now joined St. Louis and other library systems in nixing those pesky fines.

Rather than charging 10 cents a day for late books (and $1 for DVDs), scofflaws get a pardon — unless materials are actually lost or damaged. You can even keep those cake pans you borrowed a bit longer.

In a news release Tuesday, Jason Kuhl, director of the St. Charles City-County Library, said: “While researching the idea of offering a fine-free library to the community, we discovered that although fines do not represent a significant portion of the Library’s overall budget, they do act as a significant deterrent for those most in need of a library.”

The released noted that overdue fines disproportionately affect children, older adults, disabled and homebound customers, and lower-income households.

“The Library is committed to serving all customers, whatever their age or economic status,” Kuhl said. “In addition, as Covid-19 has created upheaval in the economy, many are experiencing financial hardship as a result. By eliminating overdue fines, the Library hopes to help alleviate one area of potential financial stress for library customers.”