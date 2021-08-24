St. Charles library system to cut Sunday hours at some branches

In an effort to deal with rising operating costs, the St. Charles City-County Library system will close five of its branches on Sunday starting Sept. 7.

At the same time, several branches will stay open until 9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, restoring some hours that had been cut during the COVID pandemic.

The four branches with longer hours — and that will maintain Sunday hours — are spread out across St. Charles County: Corporate Parkway Branch (Wentzville), Kathryn Linnemann Branch (St. Charles), Middendorf-Kredell Branch (O’Fallon), and Spencer Road Branch (St. Peters).

"Continued increases in the costs of materials and operating expenses have forced the Library’s administration and Board of Trustees to make some difficult decisions, voting to eliminate Sunday hours at some branches," the system said in a press release this week.