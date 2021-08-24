St. Charles library system to cut Sunday hours at some branches

In an effort to deal with rising operating costs, the St. Charles City-County Library system will close five of its branches on Sunday starting Sept. 7.
At the same time, several branches will stay open until 9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, restoring some hours that had been cut during the COVID pandemic.
The four branches with longer hours — and that will maintain Sunday hours — are spread out across St. Charles County: Corporate Parkway Branch (Wentzville), Kathryn Linnemann Branch (St. Charles), Middendorf-Kredell Branch (O’Fallon), and Spencer Road Branch (St. Peters).
"Continued increases in the costs of materials and operating expenses have forced the Library’s administration and Board of Trustees to make some difficult decisions, voting to eliminate Sunday hours at some branches," the system said in a press release this week.
"After reviewing branch usage statistics and a pattern of increased use of electronic materials by customers, it was determined that the Deer Run Branch (O’Fallon), Kisker Road Branch (St. Charles), McClay Branch (St. Charles), Cliff View Branch (Wentzville), and Library Express at WingHaven Branch (O’Fallon) will maintain their current hours on Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays. Library branches that continue to offer Sunday hours are located strategically across the county to serve the largest number of customers in every area."
The system's per capita revenue is about $51 per resident, according to a library spokeswoman, and operating expenditures for 2022 are budgeted at $20,202,944, a 2.7% increase over 2021.
Revenue is primarily based on property tax. The fiscal year 2022 tax rate will be set by the Board of Trustees at the September 2021 board meeting, the library says on its website. The FY2022 tax rate is projected at $0.1925 per $100 of valuation. The Library District tax rate approved by voters is $0.2600.
All branches offer free WiFi access in their parking lots, and customers can find a large digital collection of eBooks, movies, music, and research materials at myLibrary.org that is always available, the library's release said.
Starting Sept. 7, here are the branches' hours:
Corporate Parkway, Kathryn Linnemann, Middendorf-Kredell, and Spencer Road
Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Deer Run, Kisker Road, McClay, Cliff View, and Winghaven
Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, closed
Augusta and Boone's Trail (no change)
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m. - noon
For more information about branch locations, got to myLibrary.org/branches-hours.