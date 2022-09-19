St. Louis author Sarah Kendzior hopes to open readers' eyes to real conspiracies

Sarah Kendzior would like to destigmatize the word “conspiracy.”

“There are actual conspiracies, like Jan. 6,” she says. “It wasn’t transparent. By nature it was a plot.”

In an odd way, the writer’s belief that there are conspirators in this country is also a reassurance. She wants average folk who suspect malfeasance to know they aren’t crazy.

“I’m trying to alert people to what’s going on.”

Kendzior, 44, lives in University City with her family, including children who are 15 and 11. During the COVID pandemic she wrote her third book, a collection of essays called “They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent.” It was released Tuesday.

“It was written in a strange, cloistered, traumatic environment,” she says. “Hopefully, it will stand the test of time. At least it’s a product of its time.”

She’s also the co-host of the podcast “Gaslit Nation,” which continues some of the themes of her book: Americans are regularly lied to by powerful people in government and other institutions who often go easy on other well-off or powerful executives, political donors and the like.

One example is the Supreme Court: “The power of the Supreme Court is overwhelming. (Recent) decisions are clearly aimed at plutocrats and extremists and their desires.”

In “They Knew,” Kendzior defines a conspiracy as “an agreement of powerful actors to secretly carry out a plan that protects their own interests, often to the detriment of the public good.”

When observers see evidence of such plans, they often come up with “theories” to explain them. This doesn’t mean conspiracy theories are accurate, she writes, but they can be “sincere expressions of the search for the truth.”

There’s nothing “inherently wrong” with coming up with theories to explain bad acts unless “you’re making up evidence, inventing things, lying, creating propaganda and weaponizing it against innocent people,” she says, talking recently from her home.

She points to “malevolent actors” like Alex Jones, a far-right radio show host who has been found guilty in two lawsuits over his false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was fake. Other lawsuits are ongoing.

Kendzior says she tries to document her assertions but says that “no matter how much you show your work, someone is going to doubt you. I try not to worry about that.”

With “They Knew,” Kendzior has begun her book tour. Her last book, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” was published in 2020, and the tour was canceled. She’ll now be flying on planes for the first time in three years and looks forward to reconnecting with readers (like her half-a-million followers on Twitter).

Kendzior, who grew up in Connecticut, majored in history at Sarah Lawrence College. She earned a master’s degree in Central Eurasian Studies at Indiana University. In 2006, she and her husband, who works in marketing, moved to St. Louis to be near some of his family and so she could work on her doctorate in anthropology at Washington University. Her dissertation: “The Uzbek Opposition in Exile: Diaspora and Dissident Politics in the Digital Age.”

Along with that dissertation, she gave birth twice. She laughs when she says that “I didn’t know the global economy would collapse two years into my Ph.D. program. ... Paying bills was difficult for a while.”

Somehow, she successfully segued from studying Uzbekistan to writing about current events and politics, including conspiracies. She started doing features and opinion pieces for Al Jazeera and then other journalism outlets, becoming known for warning that presidential candidate Donald Trump exhibited autocratic tendencies not unlike leaders in the former Soviet Union.

“I’d been studying autocracy,” she says. But “I didn’t expect to apply what I learned about Uzbekistan to the former host of ‘The Apprentice.’”

In 2017, after her first book, “The View From Flyover Country,” came out, an article in the New Republic magazine included Kendzior as one in a trend of left-wing conspiracy theorists, saying she was a good example of “confirmation bias,” i.e. interpreting new evidence as support for her beliefs.

“I’m not writing to please people whom I don’t respect and who are not actually reading my work,” she says. “I’m writing for the general public.”

Her bent toward research is revealed at times when she introduces old evidence as examples similar to more recent conspiracies, such as the case of financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019. Kendzior refers to his “alleged suicide” because she, like others, doubts Epstein killed himself.

In one essay, she introduces a similar figure who in the 1980s, like Epstein, held parties with the rich and powerful. Also like Epstein, Craig Spence was linked to pedophilia and possible blackmailing of guests after procuring sex for them. Spence, a GOP operative and foreign agent, did not receive much mainstream media coverage during his life. He apparently died by suicide in 1989.

Although media jumped on Epstein’s story just before and after his death, Kendzior writes, for decades major outlets likewise shielded “the public from a blockbuster case involving spies, celebrities, politicians and rape.”

Her ire and concerns often center on not just a lack of mainstream media coverage of crime, but also on powerful people who don’t pursue obvious corruption.

“I try to ask questions,” she says. “Here’s some disturbing evidence; I think we should know more about it. Here’s the way it has been covered up.”

Kendzior isn’t talking about people like the QAnon conspiracy follower who wore a fur-and-horn headdress to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m not worried about QAnon Shaman and his influence over our political life. I don’t see them as ongoing threats to society.” (QAnon Shaman, the nickname for Jacob Chansley, received a 41-month sentence for participating in the Capitol riot.)

Rather, she points to former leaders like Steve Bannon, the aide to President Trump recently charged with money laundering and conspiracy, or to Michael Flynn, former national security adviser and a QAnon promoter.

“I do see people like Michael Flynn, a registered foreign agent, as an actual danger.” She wishes the FBI would investigate the “top people” connected with things like Jan. 6: “That’s more effective than going after foot soldiers and pawns who got wrapped up into a bad situation.”

Kendzior also worries about dark money in politics: “Dark money is a great example of a conspiracy. We know it’s happening. We know there are wealthy, powerful donors flooding campaigns. But do we know who they are? No. Do we know how they operate? No.”

Despite, or because of, her desire for real conspiracies to be taken seriously, one of Kendzior’s current concerns is her youngest child’s exposure to lies and propaganda online and other inappropriate things.

“I want him to have intellectual freedom,” she says. “But it’s hard for parents to keep up.”

When she travels with her family, Kendzior makes it a point to stop at historical sites and explain their relevance.