St. Louis city, county libraries to integrate catalogs, totaling 5 million items

A catalog of almost 5 million items — from books to DVDs — will be created next year when the St. Louis city and county integrate their library systems.
The two aren't combining libraries, but they are making it easier for residents to access materials, they said in a news release Wednesday.
If a person in south St. Louis, for example, wants to check out a book unavailable in the city library, he or she can request it through the new integrated system and it will be delivered to a nearby city library.
Patrons will be able to use the library card they have and will not need to get a new one.
The city and county libraries have shared resources for some 28 years through a reciprocal lending agreement. But city users usually had to travel to the county and vice versa.
The new shared catalog will be made available by using Polaris ILS (integrated library system), a product of Innovative Interfaces Inc. A spokeswoman for the county library said sharing a system will save both libraries money.
Total cost for both library systems is $298,000 annually, not including a one-time migration and implementation fee, Jennifer McBride, communications manager for the county library. The county system will pay $193,000 and the city library will pay $105,000. "This amount is less than each library is currently paying for their ILS software," McBride said by email.
The libraries will also save money by not paying about $25 per item through InterLibrary Loan in the current system.
The new system is expected to be complete in the spring.
Both County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones issued statements supporting the venture.
"Increasing access to these valuable resources will be a tremendous benefit to users of both library systems, Page said in the news release.
"Our public libraries are a critical regional resource, and this exciting integration will make them even more accessible for everyone," Jones said.
The county library has 1.5 million items in its collection. St. Louis Public Library has 3.5 million items, McBride said.
The two library systems have collaborated on some programs and services in the past, including eliminating overdue fines last year. They both also provide ways for adults to complete their high school diplomas and earn career certificates through the Career Online High School program, which started in 2017.