St. Louis city, county libraries to integrate catalogs, totaling 5 million items

A catalog of almost 5 million items — from books to DVDs — will be created next year when the St. Louis city and county integrate their library systems.

The two aren't combining libraries, but they are making it easier for residents to access materials, they said in a news release Wednesday.

If a person in south St. Louis, for example, wants to check out a book unavailable in the city library, he or she can request it through the new integrated system and it will be delivered to a nearby city library.

Patrons will be able to use the library card they have and will not need to get a new one.

The city and county libraries have shared resources for some 28 years through a reciprocal lending agreement. But city users usually had to travel to the county and vice versa.

The new shared catalog will be made available by using Polaris ILS (integrated library system), a product of Innovative Interfaces Inc. A spokeswoman for the county library said sharing a system will save both libraries money.