St. Louis County allocates money for more library 'GrandPads'

About 3,000 county seniors will be able to access the internet with "GrandPads" this year.

St. Louis County has allocated $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to continue the GrandPad tablet program in conjunction with the St. Louis County Library, the library said in a news release Wednesday. The county council approved the use on Tuesday.

The first 1,500 tablets were purchased last year through CARES Act funds. With the new funding, $1 million will pay for those tablets to be used another year by county residents over age 75.

The other $1 million will buy 1,500 tablets. The county library has not yet opened applications to borrow these tablets for the year; it will announce application details in the near future, it said.

The GrandPad is a way for adults over 75 to stay connected. It comes with built-in 4G LTE service that allows access to email, phone calls, video calls, photo sharing and Web surfing. Users do not need their own Wi-Fi, and there are no charges to the user.

“We are so grateful to the County Council for supporting older adults in the region and for expanding access to those that need it,” Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library Director & CEO said in the news release. “Recently I received a handwritten note from a patron that said she equates her GrandPad with ‘winning the lottery.’ She wrote, ‘It has literally changed my life for the better!’”

“We heard from residents about how vital these GrandPad tablets were to help our older residents stay connected to family members during this pandemic,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “I thank the Council for allocating these funds and to the St. Louis County Library for administering this popular program.”

The library also stated: "The GrandPads, checked out from the St. Louis County Library, are easy to use and were designed for use by people with little or no technology experience. A built-in data connection is included free with every GrandPad, giving users secure access to the internet. There is no home internet connection required, no data contracts required, and no additional fees involved."

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.