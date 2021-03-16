St. Louis County Library announces its reopening day

St. Louis County Library users will be able to visit their favorite branches starting March 23, but there is one caveat. They must make appointments.
Appointments can be made for 45 minute visits by going to slcl.org/library-visits or by calling 314-994-3300.
In a news release Tuesday, more details were given:
"Appointments are available at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Appointments start on the hour and end at the 45-minute mark. To allow time for cleaning after each use, appointments cannot be extended.
"Each appointment includes access to one computer if needed and admits up to two adults plus children. Properly worn masks, covering nose and mouth, are required to be worn at all times. Additional safety guidelines will apply, details are available at www.slcl.org/reopening."
Library director Kristen Sorth said, "We are so happy to welcome patrons inside our library buildings. We have stayed connected in so many creative ways during the last year but seeing people inside the branches will be amazing."
The county branches have been closed to visitors since July. Patrons were able to access materials either through curbside pickups (which will continue) or through downloads.
Curbside hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Go to slcl.org/curbside for more information.
While the branches were closed, county branches provided over 332,000 curbside services transactions for patrons to pick-up library materials, print-outs and curbside bundles, the library says.
The news release also said: "Additionally, SLCL worked with local partners to provide critical resources to our community throughout the pandemic, including distributing over 1 million drive-thru meals with Operation Food Search, providing emergency diapers and period supply kits from the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, and issuing thousands of Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots to area students to assist with virtual learning through the Digital Equity Initiative. Staff have provided hundreds of hours of virtual programming, including story times, author interviews, yoga, craft programs, cooking demonstrations and more."