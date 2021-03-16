St. Louis County Library announces its reopening day

St. Louis County Library users will be able to visit their favorite branches starting March 23, but there is one caveat. They must make appointments.

Appointments can be made for 45 minute visits by going to slcl.org/library-visits or by calling 314-994-3300.

In a news release Tuesday, more details were given:

"Appointments are available at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Appointments start on the hour and end at the 45-minute mark. To allow time for cleaning after each use, appointments cannot be extended.

"Each appointment includes access to one computer if needed and admits up to two adults plus children. Properly worn masks, covering nose and mouth, are required to be worn at all times. Additional safety guidelines will apply, details are available at www.slcl.org/reopening."

Library director Kristen Sorth said, "We are so happy to welcome patrons inside our library buildings. We have stayed connected in so many creative ways during the last year but seeing people inside the branches will be amazing."