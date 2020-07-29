You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County Library closed, returns to curbside pickup
St. Louis County Library closed, returns to curbside pickup

St. Louis County Library reopens

The St. Louis County Library reopened on June 18, but with limited services and capacities. Tables and chairs normally set out for patrons are stacked in the middle of the room on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, until the library, which is monitoring the guidelines and recommendations of government and public health officials regarding COVID-19, can safely set them up. The headquarters has a 20 person, 60-minute limit as of now. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

All 20 branches of the St. Louis County Library are closed, returning to curbside pickup only. 

The library system said in a news release that it was closing buildings Wednesday until further notice to "help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Recently it had closed the Samuel Sachs and Weber Road branches due to workers testing positive for the virus. Previously, Natural Bridge had also closed. 

The library had reopened buildings to patrons on June 18 after shutting down for several months.

On Wednesday, Jennifer McBride, communications manager, said multiple factors led to the new shutdown, emailing that "the health and safety of our staff and patrons is our top consideration, as you know we recently closed three branches due to staff testing positive for COVID. The County’s decision to roll back certain restrictions also played a part. We're finding that most of our patrons prefer curbside — the system has been working really well."

Book drops at branches remain open and curbside pickup is available (with Sachs only still closed until Thursday). Patrons can request books, movies and other materials. Password-free Wi-Fi is available in library parking lots.

Hours for pickup will be 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Some branches will have STEM and outdoor learning kits  or drive-thru meals from Operation Food Search. Emergency diapers and period products are available at some locations from St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.

For more information on curbside pickup, go to the library website. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

