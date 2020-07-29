St. Louis County Library closed, returns to curbside pickup

All 20 branches of the St. Louis County Library are closed, returning to curbside pickup only.

The library system said in a news release that it was closing buildings Wednesday until further notice to "help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Recently it had closed the Samuel Sachs and Weber Road branches due to workers testing positive for the virus. Previously, Natural Bridge had also closed.

The library had reopened buildings to patrons on June 18 after shutting down for several months.

On Wednesday, Jennifer McBride, communications manager, said multiple factors led to the new shutdown, emailing that "the health and safety of our staff and patrons is our top consideration, as you know we recently closed three branches due to staff testing positive for COVID. The County’s decision to roll back certain restrictions also played a part. We're finding that most of our patrons prefer curbside — the system has been working really well."

Book drops at branches remain open and curbside pickup is available (with Sachs only still closed until Thursday). Patrons can request books, movies and other materials. Password-free Wi-Fi is available in library parking lots.