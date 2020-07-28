St. Louis County Library closing, going back to curbside pickup

All 20 branches of the St. Louis County Library will be closed Wednesday, returning to curbside pickup only.

The library system said in a news release that it was closing buildings until further notice to "help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Recently it had closed the Samuel Sachs and Weber Road branches due to workers testing positive for the virus.

The library had reopened buildings to patrons on June 18 after shutting down for several months.

Book drops at all branches remain open and curbside pickup is available at each. Patrons can request books, movies and other materials. Password-free Wi-Fi is available in library parking lots.

Hours for pickup will be 1-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Some branches will have STEM and outdoor learning kits or drive-thru meals from Operation Food Search. Emergency diapers and period products are available at some locations from St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.

For more information on curbside pickup, click here.

