St. Louis County Library drops fees for reciprocal lending with 3 library districts

Library users in Jefferson, Washington, and Franklin counties will have more books to choose from starting on Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Library and three other districts will have free reciprocal lending starting Sept. 1.

Kristen Sorth, director of the St. Louis County Library, said in a Monday news release: “We are so happy to partner with Jefferson County Library, Scenic Regional Library and Washington Public Library to expand access for library users in the region. Cooperation and collaboration between libraries enriches the access and experience of all library patrons.”

Previously, patrons of those systems could borrow books, DVDs, games, etc. from the county library if families paid $50 a year for a non-resident card. As of Wednesday, they can visit the county system for free (and vice versa). They can also check out emedia and use the county library's databases.

There are 1,608 non-resident library cards for St. Louis County issued in the Jefferson County, Washington County and Scenic Regional Library, the release said. Many of those library users would go to the county district's Cliff Cave, Eureka Hills and Meramec Valley branches.