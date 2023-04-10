Bookmobiles have been around for decades, but not necessarily the same vehicles, of course. The St. Louis County Library will get one set of new wheels next year after a $150,000 donation from Great Southern Bank.

The donation will help replace one of the library system's four aging bookmobiles that serve about 50 schools in 11 school districts, the library said in a news release. The bookmobiles cost about $450,000 each; the library foundation will cover the rest of the cost.

Bookmobiles have been used by the library since 1947. Modern ones include wheelchair lifts, removable seating for visitors, two staff stations for book checkout, and multiple skylights, the library said. A new one will have a 21-foot awning to provide shade for outdoor activities and a cradlepoint router for extended Wi-Fi access.

One sponsored by Great Southern Bank is expected to be in use in late 2024, the library said.

Kristen Sorth, library director & CEO said in a statement: “School bookmobile service is deeply and fondly engrained in the memories of so many in our community. For many students, the bookmobile may be the only contact they have with St. Louis County Library. Bookmobiles eliminate many barriers to service and open up a world of discovery and enjoyment for students. We are meeting kids where they are. We are grateful to Great Southern Bank for continuing to make this service possible.”

Great Southern Bank St. Louis Market President Brian Davies said in the news release, "To us, this is much more than a sponsorship; it’s an investment that will pay dividends for years to come.”

In 2022 school bookmobiles checked out 291,522 items to students and issued over 7,550 new library cards, the library says. Bookmobiles made 840 visits to schools and provided service to nearly 274,293 children.