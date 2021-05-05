St. Louis County Library to nix appointments, expand hours starting Monday

Library users won't have to make appointments for county branches starting Monday.
The St. Louis County Library is also expanding hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Anyone 5 years and up must wear a mask and social distancing will be in place. Free masks will be available to patrons who do not have one. Social distancing and other safety guidelines will continue.
-
St. Louis writer wins Mary Higgins Clark Award for mystery novel
-
Chris Bohjalian goes back to witch trial days with newest novel
-
My three book clubs: April brings horrifying conditions and actual horror, Stephen King-style
-
US, UK, Barbadian authors up for Women's Prize for fiction
-
Paperback history tracks first Illinois 'state hospital for the insane'
There will be limited numbers of chairs, tables and study rooms available.
Library director Kristen Sorth said in a news release Wednesday: "We are thrilled to welcome patrons back to the library. Our curbside service and appointments have been very popular, but we know patrons are eager to browse and visit the library when it’s convenient for them."
The county and city recently lifted occupancy limits in restaurants and other locations.
Curbside service will continue to be available at all 20 SLCL locations. Curbside hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.