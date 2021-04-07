St. Louis County Library to offer evening appointments

After two weeks of by-appointment hours at St. Louis County Library, it has announced upcoming evening hours.

Beginning April 14, library users can make appointments from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday at all 20 branches.

"The first two weeks of welcoming people back to our buildings went well," director Kristen Sorth said in a statement. "We are ready to increase access by adding evening hours which are especially important for families."

Visits are limited to 45 minutes and everyone ages 5 and up must wear masks.

Patrons can schedule an appointment at slcl.org/library-visits or by calling 314-994-3300.

The library's appointments are also from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday. Each appointment allows access to a computer if needed and admits two adults plus children.

Curbside service is still available. Patrons can reserve and pick up library materials and print outs at all branches Monday through Thursday from 1-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Drive-thru meals, emergency diapers and period products are available at select branches. Visit slcl.org/drive-thru-distribution for more information.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.