St. Louis County Library wins Missouri library of the year, will offer new arts programming

St. Louis County Library will bring arts-based programming and cultural enrichment to county library branches this fall made possible by a $200,000 endowment from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation to the St. Louis County Library Foundation.

The endowment will develop library spaces for use as artistic venues and provide an arts-based approach to community development. The library will host annual group exhibits featuring Kranzberg Arts Foundation visual artists-in-residence at the new Clark Family Branch, scheduled to open in late 2023.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the St. Louis County Library to bring free arts programming to communities throughout St. Louis County and highlight our incredible local artists, musicians and thought leaders,” said Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

The programs will begin in October at two branches. Musician and educator Harvey Lockhart will host the monthly Kranzberg Jazz Jam every first Thursday of the month at the Lewis and Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Boulevard. This weekly gathering celebrates St. Louis’ jazz legacy and future and aims to make the music accessible for all ages and backgrounds. The first session will take place 6 p.m. Oct. 6.

A new speakers series will take place at the Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Road South, on the second Monday of each month beginning at noon Oct. 10. It will feature speakers from across the arts, culture and leadership landscape. Attendees are invited to bring their lunch.

St. Louis County Library was also named the 2022 Missouri Library of the Year for distinguished and outstanding work for the community by the Missouri Library Association. The award was presented last week during the association’s annual conference in Springfield, Missouri.