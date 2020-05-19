St. Louis County, St. Charles libraries to offer curbside pickup starting June 3

It also said not to return to book drops borrowed items such as WiFi hotspots, telescopes or other material that falls under the "Library of Things" designation.

"While the Library has diligently worked to serve customers remotely through the quarantine, we are grateful for their patience as we gradually return to in-person services," library director Jason Kuhl said in the statement.

Eleven of the library system's branches will be offering drive-up service, with staff bringing requested books to a user's car. Only the Kathryn Linnemann branch will not be available for pick-ups, said Lori Beth Crawford, the system's chief communications officer. It will temporarily remain closed because of recent flooding.

In St. Louis County, all branches will offer curbside pick-up. The curbside hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library's website offers detailed information about how the curbside pickups work and text numbers for individual branches to facilitate pick-ups.

To place a hold, go to slcl.org, call or use the SLCL mobile app. Password-free WiFi is available in the county libraries' parking lots.