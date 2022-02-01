St. Louis Poetry Center contest for student poets offers cash prizes

The St. Louis Poetry Center urges high school writers to enter its annual poetry contest by March 1. Cash prizes are given for first ($225), second ($125) and third place ($75).

The Beverly Hopkins Memorial Poetry Contest will be judged by Srikantha Reddy, a poet and creative writing professor at the University of Chicago.

In a news release about the contest, Reddy said:

“My favorite work of literature to teach is always the student's poem that happens to be on my desk at any given time. I learn a lot from my students. They always teach me to keep an open mind about things. I learn as much from them as they do from me.”

Winning poems will be posted on the poetry center's website. Last year's winners were Oviya Srihari (first place) from Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Grace Ruo (second place) from Hazelwood West High School, and Cedric Bruges (third place) from St. Louis Priory School.

The poetry center, founded in 1946, places teaching artists in schools, homeless shelters, and jails to lead writing workshops.

Here are the details about contest rules:

• Poets must be high school students living within 100 miles of St. Louis.

• Submit up to three poems (in Word or PDF).

• Poems already published in a high school publication can be submitted.

• Include the author's name (no pen name needed) on each poem.

• Enclose a separate document with the author's name, street address, phone number, email address, high school, grade, teacher’s name (if he or she encouraged or assigned the poems), and poem titles.

• There is no entry fee.

Mail entries to: St. Louis Poetry Center

High School Poetry Contest

3301 Washington Ave. 2D

St. Louis, MO 63103

Contestants also can email entries to Hopkins.contest@stlouispoetrycenter.org. Attach the poems and author information as Word or PDF documents.

