St. Louis Public Library collects donations of period supplies through May 21

Donations of period supplies will be collected this week at all St. Louis Public Library locations. The library system also hands out the supplies for free.

Pads, tampons and liners may be donated. The effort is to support the large number of city girls and women who can't afford the menstrual products and thus may miss work, school or other events.

"Last year two-thirds of low-income women in St. Louis could not afford menstrual hygiene products, with 46% of low-income women having to choose between food and period supplies."

The alliance, an initiative of the St. Louis Diaper Bank, also directs people who need supplies to the county and city library branches that hand them out for free.

The St. Louis library, which has 16 branches, says:

"Visitors can ask any staff member for a 'period supply kit' or 'mixed kit.' Anyone can request a kit. No library card is needed."

