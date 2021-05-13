 Skip to main content
St. Louis Public Library expands its hours starting Monday
St. Louis Public Library camp

Campers in the St. Louis Public Library's Art and Beyond camp use sponges to apply glue to construction paper. They then use the construction paper as a base to make landscapes out of cotton balls and tissue paper. 

 

 Courtesy St. Louis Public Library

Patrons will soon have more options for visiting the St. Louis Public Library, with longer hours available, no time restrictions on using the library, and limited seating.

In a news release, the library says that starting Monday (May 17), the hours will be

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Baden, Barr, Cabanne, Carondelet, Divoll, Kingshighway, Machacek and Walnut Park

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Charing Cross & Marketplace

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Central Express

Library users 5 and up must still wear masks, but they will have more time in the buildings.Time restrictions for the public have been removed and limited seating will be available. Computers can be reserved for up to two hours.

Meeting rooms will remain closed and in-person programming remains canceled.

Curbside pickup service is available at all locations, except Charing Cross, Central Express and Marketplace.

