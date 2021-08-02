St. Louis Public Library extends daily hours for most branches

Here are the new hours:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly

12 to 8 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday at Baden, Barr, Cabanne, Carondelet, Divoll, Kingshighway, Machacek and Walnut Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday at Charing Cross & Marketplace

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday at Central Express