St. Louis Public Library extends daily hours for most branches
St. Louis Public Library extends daily hours for most branches

The St. Louis Public Library has longer hours as of today.

Previously, most branches closed at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. (depending on the day). Now, some branches are open to 8 p.m. and have added Sunday hours.

Meeting rooms are available for use, but all patrons 5 and up must wear masks at the libraries.  

Curbside pickup of materials is still available at all locations except Charing Cross, Central Express and Marketplace.

Here are the new hours:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly

12 to 8 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday at Baden, Barr, Cabanne, Carondelet, Divoll, Kingshighway, Machacek and Walnut Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday at Charing Cross & Marketplace

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday at Central Express

Sports