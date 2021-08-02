St. Louis Public Library extends daily hours for most branches

The St. Louis Public Library has longer hours as of today.
Previously, most branches closed at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. (depending on the day). Now, some branches are open to 8 p.m. and have added Sunday hours.
Meeting rooms are available for use, but all patrons 5 and up must wear masks at the libraries.
Here are the new hours:
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Buder, Carpenter, Central, Julia Davis and Schlafly
12 to 8 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday at Baden, Barr, Cabanne, Carondelet, Divoll, Kingshighway, Machacek and Walnut Park
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday at Charing Cross & Marketplace
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday at Central Express