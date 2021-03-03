St. Louis Public Library has soft reopening as others plan March returns

Of course most librarians and staff have been working since the pandemic started, but for months that has largely meant curbside pickups and online downloads for patrons. Patrons have not been able to go into most city and county branches since about Thanksgiving, when cases of COVID escalated.

But with cases falling, the library directors now feel it's safe to start offering some limited in-building hours. Exact dates of reopenings will be forthcoming during the month.

Over the past year, McGuire said, 11 city library staff members were diagnosed with COVID, but contact tracing showed they did not get the virus through work.

The libraries will continue using social-distancing practices, limiting the number of people in buildings and requiring masks. Returned books and other materials are "quarantined" for a time before being put back into circulation.

In St. Louis, the website says that patrons are now allowed in the building for 30 minutes (60 if using a reserved computer).

It also says: