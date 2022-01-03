 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis Public Library holds food drive in January
0 comments

St. Louis Public Library holds food drive in January

{{featured_button_text}}
Central Library

Looking west down Olive Street from Tucker, the Central Library branch of the St. Louis Public Library is in the foreground on Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Throughout the month of January, canned and packaged food is being collected at all 16 St. Louis Public Library branches.

The effort is in connection with St. Louis Area Foodbank and honors the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Drop off items during library branches' normal hours. Glass items are not collected, but needed items include: 

• Canned meat or fish

• Mac and cheese

• Instant mashed potatoes

• Canned fruit and veggies

• Peanut butter and jelly

• Juice

• Canned chili

• Beans

• Canned soup

• Rice and pasta

• Cereal and oatmeal

• Powdered milk

• Crackers

• Fruit snacks

• Granola bars

• Applesauce

• Personal care items

• Feminine care products

• Baby care products

• Household essentials

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Halle Berry is not married despite Instagram post

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News