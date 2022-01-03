St. Louis Public Library holds food drive in January

Throughout the month of January, canned and packaged food is being collected at all 16 St. Louis Public Library branches.
The effort is in connection with St. Louis Area Foodbank and honors the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Drop off items during library branches' normal hours. Glass items are not collected, but needed items include:
• Canned meat or fish
• Mac and cheese
• Instant mashed potatoes
• Canned fruit and veggies
• Peanut butter and jelly
• Juice
• Canned chili
• Beans
-
My three book clubs: Reading averaged a book a week in 2021
-
St. Louis County Library clears hurdle to replace aging headquarters with large, modern branch
-
'Da Vinci Code' author settles lawsuit alleging secret life
-
Bestselling books for the week that ended Dec. 26
-
Amanda Gorman writes end-of-year poem, ‘New Day’s Lyric’
• Canned soup
• Rice and pasta
• Cereal and oatmeal
• Powdered milk
• Crackers
• Fruit snacks
• Granola bars
• Applesauce
• Personal care items
• Feminine care products
• Baby care products
• Household essentials
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.