St. Louis Public Library holds food drive this month

Throughout the month of January, canned and packaged food is being collected at all 16 St. Louis Public Library branches.
The effort is in connection with St. Louis Area Foodbank and honors the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Drop off items during library branches' normal hours. Glass items are not collected, but needed items include:
Canned Meat or Fish
Mac and Cheese
Instant Mashed Potatoes
Canned Fruit & Veggies
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Juice
Canned Chili
Beans Canned Soup
Rice & Pasta
Cereal & Oatmeal
Powdered Milk
Crackers
Fruit Snacks
Granola Bars
Applesauce
Personal Care Items
Feminine Care Products
Baby Care Products
Household Essentials
