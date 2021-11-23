St. Louis Public Library offers 4,000 hotspots for families without internet

Internet access is often essential for school and work, including job searches.
The St. Louis Public Library is offering 4,000 "hotspots" to St. Louis residents who have no WiFi at home — and they can keep them for seven months.
The library received money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal program, to buy the hotspots.
“Internet access is a necessity of modern life,” said Waller McGuire, CEO of St. Louis Public Library said in a statement Tuesday. “One thing the pandemic made clear is that connectivity is no longer a luxury, but a lifeline. The digital divide is a painful challenge for much of St. Louis. The Library serves thousands of people every week coming through our doors to connect to much of the world locked behind a digital wall. Providing these hotspots will let thousands of St. Louisans take a solution home.”
Cardholders who check out the hotspots can them until June 30.
Each hotspot can provide internet connectivity for up to 15 different devices at a time.
To check out a hotspot, there are several requirements. People must:
• be a resident of the city without internet access at home
• need WiFi for an educational purpose
• visit one of the 16 library locations
• have an St. Louis library card or sign up for a card (people with unpaid fines may still check out the hotspot)
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
