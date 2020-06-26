St. Louis Public Library reopens almost all branches on Monday

Fifteen more city libraries will reopen Monday, with customers allowed 30 minutes in a building if they are browsing and not using computers. Computers can be used for one hour.
Baden, Barr, Buder, Carondelet, Carpenter, Central, Charing Cross, Divoll, Julia Davis, Kingshighway, Machacek, Marketplace, Schlafly and Walnut Park will open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Central Express will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cabanne branch is undergoing repairs from water damage and will remain closed temporarily.
Customers age 9 and over must wear masks. No masks will be handed out at the libraries. Restrooms will be open, but seating areas, meeting rooms and water fountains will be closed. The third floor of Central Library, which houses rare books and genealogy materials, will be available by appointment (for reservations email specialcollections@slpl.org).
Earlier this month, several other branches of the St. Louis Public Library reopened, and curbside pickup is still available at Schlafly, Central, Buder, Julia Davis, Carpenter and Kingshighway.
Members of the Municipal Library Consortium, including University City and Kirkwood libraries, recently reopened. Check individual libraries' websites for hours and safety rules.
Returned materials at all libraries are quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and returned to circulation.
Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Library planned a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday for its upcoming Eureka Hills branch.
The new 15,000-square-feet building will be at 500 Workman Road.
Eureka's current library is in a leased facility about half the size of the planned replacement. It remains open during construction.
The new library is budgeted at $6.5 million and is expected to open in the summer of 2021.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.