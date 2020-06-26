St. Louis Public Library reopens almost all branches on Monday

Fifteen more city libraries will reopen Monday, with customers allowed 30 minutes in a building if they are browsing and not using computers. Computers can be used for one hour.

Baden, Barr, Buder, Carondelet, Carpenter, Central, Charing Cross, Divoll, Julia Davis, Kingshighway, Machacek, Marketplace, Schlafly and Walnut Park will open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Central Express will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cabanne branch is undergoing repairs from water damage and will remain closed temporarily.

Customers age 9 and over must wear masks. No masks will be handed out at the libraries. Restrooms will be open, but seating areas, meeting rooms and water fountains will be closed. The third floor of Central Library, which houses rare books and genealogy materials, will be available by appointment (for reservations email specialcollections@slpl.org).

Earlier this month, several other branches of the St. Louis Public Library reopened, and curbside pickup is still available at Schlafly, Central, Buder, Julia Davis, Carpenter and Kingshighway.