St. Louis Teen Book Festival to kick off online with Marissa Meyer

Young adult readers have to chance to listen to 39 authors during the St. Louis Teen Book Festival taking place online April 8-18.
Popular author Marissa Meyer is the keynote speaker. The fantasy writer will be joined during the 11 days of programming by authors talking about their thrillers, fantasy lit and contemporary fiction. Topics also include relationships, mental health, body image and identity.
The free virtual festival is presented by the St. Louis County Library, HEC Media and the Novel Neighbor bookstore, with interviews and discussions broadcast simultaneously on all three entities' Facebook pages.
Event details are at slcl.org/teen-book-festival. Here is a lineup provided by the library:
ST. LOUIS TEEN BOOK FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 8, 7:00 p.m. - Keynote Event - Marissa Meyer, “Instant Karma”
Friday, April 9, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: ALL THE FEELS (young adult contemporary romance)
Panelists:
Robbie Couch, “The Sky Blues”
Loan Le, “A Pho Love Story”
David Levithan, “19 Love Songs”
Emma Mills, “Lucky Caller”
Saturday, April 10, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: BODY TALK
Contributors to anthology “Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy”
Panelists: I. W. Gregorio, Kelly Jensen, and Anna-Marie McLemore
Sunday, April 11, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: MAGICAL JOURNEYS
Panelists:
Julia Ember, “Ruinsong”
Hafsah Faizal, “We Hunt the Flame”
Gavriel Savit, “The Way Back”
Kiersten White, “The Camelot Betrayal”
Monday, April 12, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: VAMPIRES NEVER GET OLD
Contributors to anthology “Vampires Never Get Old: Tales With Fresh Bite”
Panelists: Zoraida Cordova, Natalie C. Parker and Laura Ruby
Tuesday, April 13, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: I AM A WORK IN PROGRESS (contemporary YA fiction)
Panelists:
Natasha Diaz, “Color Me In”
Desmond Hall, “Your Corner Dark”
Adib Khorram, “Darius the Great Deserves Better”
Trung Le Nguyen, “The Magic Fish”
Wednesday, April 14, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: COME ON IN
Contributors to anthology “Come On In: 15 Stories About Immigration and Finding Home”
Panelists: Adi Alsaid, Varsha Barjaj, Maurene Goo and Misa Sugiura
Thursday, April 15, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: THIS GIRL CAN (contemporary YA fiction)
Panelists:
Holly Jackson, “Good Girl, Bad Blood”
L. L. McKinney, “A Crown So Cursed”
Yamile Saied Mendez, “Furia”
Aminah Mae Safi, “This Is All Your Fault”
Friday, April 16, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: ROLLER COASTER READS (high-suspense YA fiction)
Panelists:
Sara Faring, “White Fox”
Kim Johnson, “This is My America”
Amanda McCrina, “Traitor”
Caleb Roehrig, “The Fell of Dark”
Saturday, April 17, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: STRANGE WORLDS (YA science fiction)
Panelists:
Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff, “Aurora Burning”
Marie Lu, “Skyhunter”
Scott Reintgen, “Ashlords”
Sunday, April 18, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: FAMILY TIES (contemporary YA fiction)
Panelists:
Julie Buxbaum, “Admission”
Samantha Mabry, “Tigers, Not Daughters”
Nicole Melleby, “In the Role of Brie Hutchens”
Maria Padian, “How to Build a Heart”