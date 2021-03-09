St. Louis Teen Book Festival to kick off online with Marissa Meyer

Young adult readers have to chance to listen to 39 authors during the St. Louis Teen Book Festival taking place online April 8-18.

Popular author Marissa Meyer is the keynote speaker. The fantasy writer will be joined during the 11 days of programming by authors talking about their thrillers, fantasy lit and contemporary fiction. Topics also include relationships, mental health, body image and identity.

The free virtual festival is presented by the St. Louis County Library, HEC Media and the Novel Neighbor bookstore, with interviews and discussions broadcast simultaneously on all three entities' Facebook pages.

Event details are at slcl.org/teen-book-festival. Here is a lineup provided by the library:

ST. LOUIS TEEN BOOK FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 8, 7:00 p.m. - Keynote Event - Marissa Meyer, “Instant Karma”

Friday, April 9, 7:00 p.m. - Panel: ALL THE FEELS (young adult contemporary romance)

Panelists:

Robbie Couch, “The Sky Blues”

Loan Le, “A Pho Love Story”