St. Louis poet Justin Phillip Reed won a Lambda Literary Foundation award in a ceremony Monday night in New York. Reed's book "Indecency" won the Lambda Literary Award for gay poetry.
Reed will be at the University City Public Library tonight.
The foundation recognizes writing relating to topics within the LGBTQ community and conducts the awards ceremony every year. This year, the 31-year anniversary of the awards, more than 300 publishers submitted more than 1,000 books. Reed debuted "Indecency" as his first collection in 2018.
Reed grew up in South Carolina and attended Washington University in St. Louis. After graduating in 2015 from the Master of Fine Arts writing program, Reed released "Indecency" with Coffee House Press. The book won the 2018 National Book Award for poetry in November.
A panel of over 60 literary professionals selected this year's Lambda winners, and a selection of speakers presented the awards in New York. To see all of this year's winners, click here.
Reed explores topics involving race, discrimination, inequality and sexuality in "Indecency."
Reed will be at the University City Public Library Auditorium, 6701 Delmar Boulevard, University City at 7 p.m. tonight. Guests can purchase "Indecency" on site. For more information, visit ucitylibrary.org.