Subterranean Books expands in-store hours

Subterranean Books in University City says its reopening on weekends is going well, so the store is now also open during the week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Just knock on the door, "like a speakeasy," says a news release from the store, at 6275 Delmar Boulevard.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day it's open (closed Tuesday and Thursdays).

The store says "there can be an occasional 10 minute or so wait if we are full." Usually one to two families are allowed in at a time. People must wear masks.

Curbside pickups, phone orders and deliveries are still available daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Books may also be ordered online.

For more information, call 314-862-6100 or go to store.subbooks.com.

