It's physically possible to vacation without a juicy new book. But why would you want to?

Not when you could read about a demon in human form, a yacht littered with dead politicians or a female doctor in 15th-century China. Not when Ann Leckie could take you to another galaxy or actor Elliot Page could take you inside his life as a trans man or you could escape to any number of beaches, love stories and second chances.

Whether traveling overseas or relaxing at home, learning about history or catching up on the latest potboiler, there are many recent and upcoming titles to make that vacation more fun.

Here are 40 titles to consider this summer, with summaries culled from publishing information and early reviews. Dates are subject to change.

FICTION

Literary Stars

"Be Mine" by Richard Ford (Ecco; June 13): In what is likely his last Frank Bascombe novel, Ford sends his famous "Sportswriter" on a road trip to Mount Rushmore with his son, who has ALS. Now 74, Bascombe, twice divorced, observes life and quirky stops (Corn Palace, casino) while noting, "Out in the gloom you can find some lights on.”

"I Am Homeless if This Is Not My Home" by Lorrie Moore (Knopf; June 20): The story master Moore delivers a "thoughtful and witty" (Publishers Weekly) rare short novel about a man who drives to the Midwest after his former girlfriend commits suicide. The dead but undead woman, Lily, spars with her ex as he fulfills her wish to go to a body farm in Tennessee.

"Crook Manifesto" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday; July 18): Whitehead isn't done with his hero from "Harlem Shuffle," furniture story owner and part-time fence Ray Carney. Carney is trying to stay straight, but that would make a duller story than navigating the travails of 1970s New York with his violent friend Pepper.

"Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett (Harper; Aug. 1): Patchett's next novel has three daughters who come home to northern Michigan to help their farm family pick cherries as workers are scarce during the pandemic. The family story revolves around their mother's telling of an early love affair with a theater actor in "Our Town" who later became a movie star.

"Witness" by Jamel Brinkley (Farrar, Straus & Giroux; Aug. 1): Ten stories set in New York examine the moral challenges of speaking up or taking action. Brinkley's first collection of stories, "A Lucky Man," won the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence and was a finalist for the National Book Award.

"The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride (Riverhead, Aug. 8): Can McBride top his great "Deacon King Kong"? Whether he does, his next title, set in a run-down town in Pennsylvania where Jews and Blacks live side by side, sounds full of similar quirky characters on Chicken Hill.

Historical Fiction

"The Lost Journals of Sacajewea" by Debra Magpie Earling (Milkweed; May): A Native writer imagines the Lewis and Clark expedition from the viewpoint of translator Sacajewea, along with her marriage to fur trader Toussaint Charbonneau. Publishers Weekly says the novel brings a "a note of resilience to her unflinching account of the white men’s violence. "

"Good Night, Irene" by Luis Alberto Urrea (Little Brown; May): Urrea, inspired by his mother's Red Cross service in World War II, creates female characters who work on Clubmobiles, following troops into battle and providing coffee, doughnuts and some nurturing across Europe.

"Lady Tan's Circle of Women" by Lisa See (Scribner; June 6): A reimaging of the life of a 15th-century female doctor during the Ming dynasty in China. Tan Yunxian learns to treat women from her grandmother, but after an arranged marriage, she tries to figure out how to continue her work.

"Loot" by Tania James (Knopf; June 13): In 18th-century India, a teenager who shows talent carving toys is tapped to help make a life-sized tiger automaton. The British later loot the tiger and other artifacts, and Abbas plans to reclaim the object. Inspired by the "Tippoo's Tiger" at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Suspense/SF/Fantasy

"Witch King" by Martha Wells (Tordotcom; May): Hugo and Nebula winner Wells offers a fantasy about Kaiisteron the Witch King, a demon in human form who investigates his own assassination. Wells, author of the Murderbot Diaries series, will talk about the book June 22 at the Schlafly library branch (left-bank.com).

"All the Sinners Bleed" by S.A. Cosby (Flatiron; June 6): A Virginia county's first Black sheriff uncovers the work of a serial killer in this gritty mystery. By the author of "Razorblade Tears."

"Translation State" by Ann Leckie (Orbit; June 6): With characters linked to her much-lauded Radch trilogy, St. Louis author Leckie offers a standalone sci-fi novel about the hunt for a translator missing for 200 years. Kirkus Reviews writes that it's another of "Leckie’s beautiful mergings of the political, philosophical, and personal." Leckie's launch event is June 7 at the Schlafly library branch (left-bank.com).

"Here in the Night" by Rebecca Turkewitz (Black Lawrence; July 21): Thirteen horror stories with ghosts both real and imagined have received plaudits for a debut collection by Maine writer Turkewitz. (Is there something about Maine winters that inspires horror?) Queer couples, an employee at a haunted hotel and young athletes experience psychological danger.

"Zero Days" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press; June 20): Cybercrime and murder combine as the heroine finds her husband dead in this new work by Ware ("The Woman in Cabin 10"). Ware's event June 29 at the Ethical Society is sold out. (slcl.org).

"The 6:20 Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing; July 12): A financial analyst who sees wealthy homes only from the window of his 6:20 train becomes embroiled in a mysterious death and hints of conspiracy after a co-worker is found hanging in a storage room.

"An Honest Man" by Michael Koryta (Mulholland; July 25): Paroled killer Israel Pike finds several politicians dead on a yacht off the coast of Maine. His uncle blames him, but an FBI agent isn't so sure in this suspense-filled book by the Edgar Award-winning Koryta.

Utterly beachy

"Bad Summer People" by Emma Rosenblum (Flatiron; May): The news of a dead woman roils a summer town on Fire Island — i.e. it could hurt property values, residents fear. Rosenblum's gossipy tale is a darkly comic sendup of the snotty privileged.

"Same Time Next Summer" by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam's Sons; June 6): An engaged woman goes home to Long Island to make wedding plans only to hear the poignant guitar sounds of her first love, Wyatt, who broke her heart when she was 17. A touching contemporary romance featuring the classic triangle. The author will be at the Grant's View library on June 14 (slcl.org).

"Famous in a Small Town" by Viola Shipman (Graydon House; June 13): Wade Rouse, who grew up in the Missouri Ozarks, has a wide following for his comfort novels written under the name Viola Shipman. In the new one, a lovelorn 40-year-old named Becky Thatcher escapes to Good Hart, Michigan, and gets to know the aging owner of the charming Very Cherry General Store. Rouse will be at the Daniel Boone library branch June 12 to talk about his paperback (slcl.org).

NONFICTION

Bio and Memoir

"Don’t Call Me Home" by Alexandra Auder (Viking; May): Auder, an actor and performance artist, recounts her memorable childhood living in the Chelsea Hotel with her mother, Viva Superstar (a muse of Andy Warhol), and sister, actor Gaby Hoffmann.

"Edison’s Ghosts: The Untold Weirdness of History’s Greatest Geniuses" by Katie Spalding (Little, Brown; May): Strange stories of 30 celebrity geniuses and times they were convinced fairies are real (Arthur Conan Doyle), phones might communicate with the dead (Thomas Edison) or fell in love with a pigeon (Tesla).

"The Talk" by Darrin Bell (Holt; June 6): A graphic memoir recalls Bell's white mother warning him not to play outside with a water gun because as a Black boy he wouldn't be viewed the same as white boys. As an adult, Bell reflects on coming of age while surveilled and targeted with racist accusations.

"My Friend Anne Frank" by Hannah Pick-Goslar (Little Brown Spark; June 6): The story of Hannah Pick-Goslar, a neighbor and friend of Anne Frank in Amsterdam who was referred to as Lies Goosens in the diary. They met again at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Goslar, who died in 2022, and her sister survived the war.

"Pageboy" by Elliot Page (Flatiron; June 6): Actor Page, nominated for an Academy Award as Ellen Page playing the pregnant teen in "Juno," writes about life as a trans man in this anticipated memoir.

"Wannabe" by Aisha Harris (HarperOne; June 13): The co-host of NPR's "Pop Culture Happy Hour" writes about her life influences and observations in nine humorous essays. She'll be at the Ethical Society June 26.

“Life on Other Planets: Finding My Place in the Universe” by Aomawa Shields (Viking; July 11): At first discouraged by a professor from pursuing astrology, Shields writes about how she first became an actor, then went back to school to become an astronomer who studies worlds beyond our solar system. She will talk about her book July 17 at the St. Louis Science Center's Omnimax Theater (slcl.org).

History/Culture

"Celebrity Nation: How America Evolved Into a Culture of Fans and Followers" by Landon Y. Jones (Beacon; May): Former St. Louisan Jones, one of the founding editors of People magazine, recalls the famous people he knew and the rise of celebrity culture, both humorous and disturbing. He will be at Left Book Books on July 13.

"Walking South City" by Jim Merkel (Reedy Press; May): St. Louis author traverses south side neighborhoods for history, oddities and beauty, offering 17 routes ranging from 1.5 to 4 miles each for exploration.

"The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church" by Rachel L. Swarns (Random House; June 6): Swarns' reporting about enslaved families sold to boost the financial health of Georgetown University helped to reunite descendants and raise awareness of the Catholic Church's involvement in slavery.

"Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class" by Blair LM Kelley (Liveright; June 13): From railroad porters to laundresses, Kelley tells the history and activism of Black workers, their communities and roles in democracy.

"The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession" by Michael Finkel (Knopf; June 27): Finkel tells the story and methods of French thief Stéphane Breitwieser, who burgled castles and museums to steal more than 200 artworks from across Europe between 1995 and 2000.

"Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness: Britain and the American Dream" by Peter Moore (Farrar, Straus & Giroux; June 27): A look at British thinkers and American founders who influenced the famous creation of the Declaration of Independence.

"American Whitelash" by Wesley Lowery (Mariner; June 27): After the election of Barack Obama in 2008, the United States again saw historic racial progress met with a backlash from the forces of white power, journalist Lowery says, examining also incidents of violence by supremacists.

"Under the Eye of Power: How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy" by Colin Dickey (Viking; July 11): From the Revolutionary War to the rise of QAnon, conspiratorial thinking has occurred throughout American history, historian Dickey writes.

"Outrage Machine: How Tech Amplifies Discontent and Disrupts Democracy — and What We Can Do About It" by Tobias Rose-Stockwell (Legacy Lit; July 11): Social media platforms favor contentious articles because they draw hits, but the resulting disinformation, polarization and rage isn't necessarily a new phenomenon, writes journalist Rose-Stockwell, who offers suggestions to mitigate the damage.

"The Ballot and the Bible: How Scripture Has Been Used and Abused in American Politics and Where We Go From Here" by Kaitlyn Schiess (Brazos; Aug. 22): An author and theologian, Schiess examines how scripture has been used well, or not, in American politics. Publishers Weekly says she offers "guidelines for responsible biblical interpretation when engaging in political discourse," which may be enlightening even for agnostics.

Medicine/Science

“Fires in the Dark: Healing the Unquiet Mind” by Kay Redfield Jamison (Knopf; May): Jamison, who publicized her own bipolar disorder back in 1995 with "An Unquiet Mind," writes about the benefits of good psychotherapy and other treatments and the long history of efforts to heal the mind. She will speak at the JCC on June 6 (slcl.org).

"Fragmented: A Doctor's Quest to Piece Together American Health Care" by Ilana Yurkiewicz, MD (Norton; July 11): An oncologist explains about how gaps in patient history, disorganized electronic records and a system that elevates specialization creates a threat to American health care.

"Random Acts of Medicine" by Anupam B. Jena and Christopher Worsha (Doubleday; July 11): Does it matter which doctor you get in the ER? Are children more likely to get vaccinated if they have fall birthdays? A la "Freakonomics MD," physicians examine the "The Hidden Forces That Sway Doctors, Impact Patients, and Shape Our Health." They will be at the Daniel Boone library on July 13 (slcl.org).