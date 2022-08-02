Superstar author Neil Gaiman to come to town for St. Louis Literary Award

Neil Gaiman, whose writings of comics, fantasy, horror and myth are known the world over, will be the next recipient of the St. Louis Literary Award.

He is scheduled to receive the award in person on April 13.

Gaiman is the first awardee to have a deep bibliography of books for younger readers: His "The Graveyard Book" of 2009 won Newbery and Carnegie medals and "Coraline" received Hugo and Nebula awards.

Many of Gaiman's works have been developed for TV or film, including "American Gods," "Good Omens" and "Coraline." "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" has become a stage play in Britain. This week, "The Sandman" series on Netflix will begin Friday.

"Neil Gaiman is one of those rare writers whose work transcends generations, not unlike Tolkien and Rowling or even former St. Louis Literary Award recipients Margaret Atwood, Edwidge Danticat, and Michael Chabon," said Ted Ibur, executive director of the award. "They are all writers who move seamlessly and beautifully when writing for children, YA, or an adult audience.

"Gaiman, however, has had his audience grow up with him over the past 30-plus years, with an ever-growing number of fans. Our selection committee saw in Neil Gaiman a brilliantly engaging writer whose characters and storylines feel simultaneously familiar and completely original."

Actor Jon Hamm, who appeared in "Good Omens," recently said in a story for The Washington Post that "Neil breaks life down to the fundamentals of what it is that makes us human."

Hamm also said, "It's not about what makes us American, or what makes us Black or White or any of the labels that we've established for ourselves over the course of however many millennia we've been here, but what it is that connects us."

Gaiman, 61, stopped signing books for fans at many events because he's the kind of superstar whose admirers line up around buildings and down streets.

The venue for his St. Louis event has not been confirmed; usually the award has been given at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries. (Full disclosure: this reporter was on the committee that chose the 2023 award winner.)

When Ibur told award recipient Zadie Smith that the committee was considering Gaiman, she told him: “Neil is a writer unto his own universe. He has the most rabid fan base in the world, and I can promise you, they are unlike any fan base of any of your prior award winners, mine included. He is certainly and exceptional writer.”

The St. Louis Literary Award, given by the Library Associates of St. Louis University, honors a writer's body of work. This year, it went to Arundhati Roy, best known as author of "The God of Small Things." Other recent winners include Michael Chabon, Edwidge Danticat and Stephen Sondheim. Writers must be willing to accept the award in person (although during the pandemic Hamm interviewed Chabon online).