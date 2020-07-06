Tell-all book by Trump's niece gets publishing date moved up

(CNN) -- A tell-all book by President Trump's niece Mary, a licensed clinical psychologist, will now be published next week, two weeks earlier than expected, the publisher Simon & Schuster said Monday.
The book portrays the president as a "damaged man" with "lethal flaws" who "threatens the world's health, economic security, and social fabric," the publisher described on its website.
Mary Trump remains entangled in a legal battle over whether she has violated a confidential settlement agreement. But the court case will not affect the release of the book.
"Due to high demand and extraordinary interest in this book, 'Too Much and Never Enough' by Mary L. Trump will now be published on July 14, 2020," Simon & Schuster said Monday.
It was previously scheduled to come out on July 28.
The publisher has already printed 75,000 copies of the book, according to court filings. Subtitled "How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," it is currently the No. 1 best-selling book on Amazon, surpassing John Bolton's memoir "The Room Where It Happened."
In the prologue to the book, Mary Trump writes: "In addition to the firsthand accounts I can give as my father's daughter and my uncle's only niece, I have the perspective of a trained clinical psychologist. Too Much and Never Enough is the story of the most visible and powerful family in the world. And I am the only Trump who is willing to tell it."
Simon & Schuster published the back cover of the book for the first time on Monday. It is an excerpt of Mary's writing, stating that "today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in & synthesize information."
Mary also writes about the president's father Fred, who "caused him terror," she says. "Donald suffered deprivations that would scar him for life," Mary asserts.
When the existence of Mary's book was revealed last month, the President's younger brother Robert took legal action to block its publication.
Notably, he is being represented by one of the President's attorneys, Charles Harder, who has worked for Trump and Trump's re-election campaign for years.
After losing in Queens County Surrogate Court, Robert Trump took his case to the New York State Supreme Court and briefly prevailed, winning an injunction against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster.
But an appellate court lifted the temporary restraining order against the publisher the next day.
The restraining order is still in place against Mary Trump, so she is unable to comment publicly. She has a spokesperson, Chris Bastardi, who said Monday, "The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?"
