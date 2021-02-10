The smut peddler who cares: an 2004 interview with Larry Flynt

Kris Kleindienst, co-owner of Left Bank Books, a store that has featured a number of Bush critics in the past year, says she and other staff did debate whether to host Flynt. They don't sell Hustler or other "men's magazines." She says she is a feminist but that there is "more than one feminist view on pornography."

Besides, Kleindienst was more interested in Flynt's credentials as a supporter of free speech. (A portion of the sales will support the local ACLU chapter.) Flynt's book, she says, looks at American politics "in a way that's very accessible. It's not intellectual or off-putting, so it can reach a wider audience." Many folks dismiss Flynt or make fun of him, but he's a high-profile guy who is "dead-on when it comes to the First Amendment."

Flynt-Clinton connection?

Flynt has fought for years over the right to publish and say what he wants. He's been using a wheelchair since 1978, when he was shot and paralyzed by a racist and serial killer who objected to Hustler's photos of a black man with a white woman. The shooter is on death row in Missouri for a Richmond Heights murder. Flynt is a multimillionaire, so the wheelchair is gold-plated.