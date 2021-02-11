The smut peddler who cares: Our 2004 interview with Larry Flynt

Flynt-Clinton connection?

Flynt has fought for years over the right to publish and say what he wants. He's been using a wheelchair since 1978, when he was shot and paralyzed by a racist and serial killer who objected to Hustler's photos of a black man with a white woman. The shooter is on death row in Missouri for a Richmond Heights murder. Flynt is a multimillionaire, so the wheelchair is gold-plated.

This history - the memoir aspects of "Sex, Lies and Politics" — is probably more interesting to many readers than his analysis of what's wrong with the White House. A tenacious reader could have a lot of fun, though, comparing Flynt's account of Clinton's impeachment (he helped derail it by offering "a million dollars to anyone who can document having had an affair with a key player such as Gingrich, Lott, Armey, etc.") with those of the ex-president (who doesn't mention Flynt in "My Life") and former Rep. Bob Barr. In his new book, "The Meaning of IS," Barr writes, "Larry Flynt may have been the public face of this campaign to destroy anyone who dared criticize Bill Clinton, but I have never believed he was operating entirely on his own."