Gaiman will receive this year's St. Louis Literary Award on April 13. He is scheduled to be in conversation with actor Jon Hamm. High demand for the event led to a $10 charge for in-person seats.

One can still register, however, to watch the event for free virtually — or to attend a craft talk with Gaiman on April 14 at St. Louis University. Register to attend virtually here. Register for the free craft talk here. It will be at noon at the university's Busch Student Center. The university is also holding a number of book talks about Gaiman's work. For more information, click here.