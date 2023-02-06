Tickets are likely to go quickly starting Friday to see Neil Gaiman in St. Louis for the St. Louis Literary Award.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10. He will receive the award April 13 at the Sheldon Concert Hall in a live event with interviewer and St. Louis native Jon Hamm.

Tickets will be $10; Buyers may purchase up to four tickets. See information here.

Usually author events for the St. Louis Literary Award are free, but the demand is expected to exceed availability for Gaiman. The concert hall does have seats for just over 700.

Gaiman is the first awardee to have written a deep shelf of books for younger readers: His “The Graveyard Book” of 2009 won Newbery and Carnegie medals, and “Coraline” received Hugo and Nebula awards.

Many of Gaiman’s works have been developed for TV or film, including “American Gods,” “Good Omens” and “Coraline.” “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” has become a stage play in Britain. “The Sandman,” a series, begins Friday on Netflix.

The St. Louis Literary Award is given through St. Louis University Libraries. The St. Louis Literary Award department also includes a Campus Read series, which is open to the public; the Undergraduate Writing Award; Literature & Medicine; Inspired By Arts Showcase for High School and College Students; and the Walter J. Ong S.J. Award for Excellence in Graduate Student Research.

Before Gaiman comes to St. Louis, a series of Campus Read Book talks take place over Zoom: Register here.

“Neil Gaiman is one of those rare writers whose work transcends generations, not unlike Tolkien and Rowling or even former St. Louis Literary Award recipients Margaret Atwood, Edwidge Danticat and Michael Chabon,” said Ted Ibur, executive director of the award. “They are all writers who move seamlessly and beautifully when writing for children, YA or an adult audience.

“Gaiman, however, has had his audience grow up with him over the past 30-plus years, with an ever-growing number of fans. Our selection committee saw in Neil Gaiman a brilliantly engaging writer whose characters and storylines feel simultaneously familiar and completely original.”

Actor Jon Hamm, who appeared in “Good Omens,” recently said in a Washington Post article that “Neil breaks life down to the fundamentals of what it is that makes us human.”

Hamm added: “It’s not about what makes us American, or what makes us Black or White or any of the labels that we’ve established for ourselves over the course of however many millennia we’ve been here, but what it is that connects us.”

Disclosure: Jane Henderson was a member of the committee that selected Gaiman for the literary award.