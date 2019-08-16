Tickets went on sale Tuesday to see author Jodi Picoult on the paperback tour of "A Spark of Light."
The price, $20-$25 for 1-2 tickets, includes a paperback copy of the novel, set during a standoff with a gunman who is holding hostages at a reproductive health services clinic. Picoult is known for taking on timely issues, this one about abortion.
Picoult will be at the St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard, at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. The Novel Neighbor will be selling books. Tickets can be purchased at the library or brownpapertickets.com.