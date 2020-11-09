Two St. Charles-area libraries close due to coronavirus

The St. Charles City-County Library has announced two branch closures in the last two days.
On Sunday, it said the McClay library closed for a deep cleaning after a person who worked there tested positive for coronavirus. The book drop is open. The last day for possible exposure was Thursday, the library said in a news release.
On Monday afternoon, the system said the Kisker Road branch would also close for deep cleaning because of "possible" COVID-19 exposure.
The library system says to check its website for future information.
