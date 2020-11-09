 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two St. Charles-area libraries close due to coronavirus
0 comments

Two St. Charles-area libraries close due to coronavirus

Subscribe for $5/5 months
Friends of the library book fair

Shoppers at the Friends of the Library Book Fair hunt for treasures in 2017 at the St. Charles Convention Center. The book sale is canceled for this year. (Photo courtesy St. Charles City-County Library)

The St. Charles City-County Library has announced two branch closures in the last two days.

On Sunday, it said the McClay library closed for a deep cleaning after a person who worked there tested positive for coronavirus. The book drop is open. The last day for possible exposure was Thursday, the library said in a news release. 

On Monday afternoon, the system said the Kisker Road branch would also close for deep cleaning because of "possible" COVID-19 exposure.

The library system says to check its website for future information. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports