UCity library names new assistant director

Kathleen Gallagher has been appointed assistant director of the University City Public Library, the library's board of trustees announced in a press release.

“We are fortunate to have benefited from Kathleen’s expertise as a librarian for several years, and I look forward to working closely with her as the Library moves into its next phase,” Patrick Wall, library director, said in the release.

It also said:

"Gallagher assumes the assistant directorship as the Library staff and trustees plan for renovations to UCPL’s 50-year-old building. Work on the building is scheduled to begin later this year, and will likely necessitate Library staff and patrons moving to another University City location during construction.

"Gallagher has worked in adult services at UCPL since 2008 and will continue to lead that department while taking on this additional role. In her time as Head of Adult Services, Gallagher has secured many grants for Library programs, including the annual Big Book Challenge Adult Summer Reading program, while serving as a supervisor on several large-scale projects at the Library. She is also active in state and national library organizations.