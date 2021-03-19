University City library announces its reopening for next week

Up to 20 people at a time will be allowed in University City Public Library starting Tuesday (March 23).

Patrons can browse books for an hour or use computers, but furniture that would allow lounging has been removed.

The library's WiFi network has been extended and is accessible in the parking lot. Patrons also can send attachments to be printed by the library (email to ucprint20@gmail.com).

The library announced its plans in a news release Friday, saying all patrons and staff must wear masks in the building and that staff members will clean public computers after each use.

For now, the library has the same hours is used during curbside service: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. The library, 6701 Delmar Boulevard, will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays beginning on April 11.

Library users may still use curbside service for items placed on hold.

Returned materials will be quarantined for 48 hours before staff start to reshelve items.

Ongoing updates about services will be posted on the library's website and Facebook page.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.