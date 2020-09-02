Wentzville's Library Express branch to close as new location planned

Wentzville library patrons have until Oct. 31 to use the Library Express at Discovery Village.

The St. Charles City-County Library says it will close that site (in a leased space) as it renovates a building for the new Cliff View branch 3 miles away. It's giving patrons a couple of months to return borrowed items.

Cliff View, at 10 Cliff View Drive in Wentzville Bluffs at Interstate 70 and Hwy Z, is expected to open in early 2021. The new library will have drive-up services and outdoor spaces. The site was formerly the Six North Cafe, which library bought last year for $1.3 million, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

In a news release this week, the system described Cliff View: "Cliff View’s movable shelves and walls will accommodate a variety of events, study areas, children’s classes, and more. Customers will be able to pick up holds and return materials using a drive-up window. A fenced and covered outdoor patio will expand seating and programming space during much of the year. And the Cliff View Branch will also be the first St. Charles City-County Library branch to offer self-service lending, returns, and public computing after-hours."