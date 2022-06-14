What a stunner! St. Louis Public Library among top 11 most beautiful US libraries

Lighted stacks of books are a new feature in the Business, Government and Law Room of the library. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The Great Hall received better lighting and other improvements as part of the St. Louis Public Library's two-year, $70 million restoration of the Central Library, shown here on Sept. 25, 2012. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Fodor's Travel says our historic library is among the most beautiful in the country (and edges out the "architectural marvel" in Kansas City).
It lists Central Library, 1301 Olive Street, as No. 6 among 11 "most beautiful libraries." St. Louis Public Library's flagship, built in 1912, it says, "was designed by renowned architect Cass Gilbert, who also designed the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. It’s considered a historical treasure, featuring exquisite replicas of details from the Pantheon, the Vatican, and Michelangelo’s Laurentian Library. There’s a magnificently grand front entrance and a peaceful sunken garden space out back for relaxing. In addition to offering an impressive amount of literature and acting as a community space, this library seemingly brings a modern version of the Italian Renaissance to downtown St. Louis."
Of course it's not really a surprise to St. Louisans that the Beaux Art structure, which underwent restoration for its centennial, would count among the most beautiful library buildings in the U.S.
Others that made the list include the Seattle Public Library, Burton Barr Public Library (Phoenix, Arizona), the Wilmington Public Library (Delaware), the Mandel Public Library (West Palm Beach, Florida), the Slover Library (Norfolk, Virginia), the Nashville Public Library, the Indianapolis Central Library, Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, the Columbus (Ohio) Metropolitan Library, and the Los Angeles Central Library.
Obviously the list goes from coast to coast, although oddly skipping the flagship library of the New York Public Library.
"St. Louis' great Central Library continues to inspire 110 years after it opened its doors and 10 years after its restoration and renewal," Waller McGuire, St. Louis Public Library CEO, said in a press release. "Fodor's recognition of our magnificent, classical building offering state-of-the-art library services to all is wonderful to read, and the Library is grateful to St. Louis for making it possible. We invite St. Louisans to be a tourist in their own town and come visit one of the treasures of their city."
The library says visitors are encouraged to stroll through Central Library, taking in the architectural grandeur, "or join us for an architectural tour of this remarkable beauty, led by highly knowledgeable docent volunteers."
Free, docent-led tours are available for individuals and groups at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Private tours are available by appointment. For more information or to arrange a tour, call 314-338-7792 or email web@slpl.org.
Lighted stacks of books are a new feature in the business, government and law room of the Central Library in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the renovated building on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Library employees Liz Reeves (left) and Barb Knotts try out the new interactive computer screen in the Creative Experience room of the library. Reeves is Director of Development and Knotts is the Electronic Collections Manager. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A drawing of what St. Louis looked like in 1855 hangs above the stacks of books in the St. Louis room of the library. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Workers uncovered a 100-year-old skylight in the Central Library's Carnegie Room on the third floor of the downtown building. They also pulled the carpeting off of the hardwood floor. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the renovated library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Architect Cass Gilbert submitted this drawing of the proposed Central Library in the early 1900's. The drawing hangs in the Carnegie Room of the library in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the renovated library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
An old drawing that shows the layout of Shaw's Garden is on display in the St. Louis room of the Central Library in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the renovated downtown library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
An original painting called Adult Education by James Fisher in 1939 hangs in the Carnegie Room of the library. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The new history, geography and travel room of the library occupies space that used to be staff offices. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Two working lion's head fountains are on either side of the library. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A reflecting pool is outside of the Locust Street entrance to the library. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A visitor to the library takes a picture of the building outside of the Locust Street entrance. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The cafe on the bottom floor of the Central Library in downtown St. Louis is still waiting for a vendor. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the renovated building on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Central Library employee Renee Jones walks down the stairs past one of the stained glass windows. Jones works in special collections. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the renovated downtown St. Louis library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
The open atrium at the entrance to the Locust Street side of the Central Library in downtown St. Louis is a new feature that gives light and space to the building. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the renovated building on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Library technician Mary Jo Luszowski works in the business, government and law room of the library. Behind her are tapestries made for the library and lighted stacks of books. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A directional sign on the floor of the library helps direct visitors who are unfamiliar to the re-design of the building. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A light post has been cleaned and brought back to its original shine outside of the main entrance to the Central Library in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the renovated building on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
George Pace, 9, from Ladue, climbs into a piece of furniture designed for kids to read books on in the children's section of the St. Louis Public Library, in the 1300 block of Olive Street, on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012. Pace and his family were at the library as part of a sneak peak for "friends" to get a closer look at the building after a $70 million restoration. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The ceiling in the Business, Government and Law Room of the newly renovated St. Louis Public Library as seen on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. The ceiling looks like carved wood but is actually made of plaster. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Adult Literature Room, soon to be renamed the Waller F. McGuire Room, of the newly renovated St. Louis Public Library as seen on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. The book shelves are lit by little LED lights. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Adult Literature Room, soon to be renamed the Waller F. McGuire Room, of the newly renovated Central Library in downtown St. Louis as seen on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. The book shelves are lit by little LED lights. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Adult Literature Room, soon to be renamed the Waller F. McGuire Room, of the newly renovated St. Louis Public Library as seen on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. The book shelves are lit by little LED lights. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
A technology closet in the newly renovated Central Library in downtown St. Louis as seen on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. The library now has more than 1,000 miles of fiber optic cable running around the building. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Olivia Goeke, 7, and her brother Ben Goeka, 10, play on a piece of furniture in Children's Room of the newly renovated St. Louis Public Library as seen on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Center for the Reader on the first floor of the newly renovated St. Louis Public Library as seen on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. The room features famous lines from books embossed into the ceiling. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Saskia Dentman, 6, climbs into a piece of furniture designed for kids to read books on in the children's section of the St. Louis Public Library, in the 1300 block of Olive Street, on Sunday December 2, 2012. Saskia and her family were at the library as part of a sneak peak for "friends" to get a closer look at the building after a $70 million restoration. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Julie Schwartz looks up at lines from famous books that are embossed in the ceiling of the "Center for the Reader" on the first floor the St. Louis Public Library, in the 1300 block of Olive Street, on Sunday Dec. 2, 2012. "I'm super impressed. I can't wait to see how it's used" said Schwartz who is librarian in St. Charles. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Ceiling restoration and additional lighting in the atrium were part of the St. Louis Public Library's two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012 in St. Louis. HUY MACH, hmach@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Library public relations staffers John Koniak (left) and Gerald Brooks (right) help break the velcro seams holding up a giant ribbon as local dignitaries officially re-open the Central Library, on Olive Street in St. Louis, to the public on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The 100-year-old library was closed for two years during $70 million dollar restoration. The re-opened library features a new atrium, technology upgrades, and many restored architectural details of the original building. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Great Hall received better lighting and other improvements as part of the St. Louis Public Library's two-year, $70 million restoration of the Central Library, shown here on Sept. 25, 2012. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com
The Great Hall received better lighting and other improvements as part of St. Louis Public Library's two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012 in St. Louis. HUY MACH, hmach@post-dispatch.com
The brass detail in the atrium was cleaned as part of St. Louis Public Library's two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012 in St. Louis. HUY MACH, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Ceiling restoration and additional lighting in the atrium were part of the St. Louis Public Library's two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012 in St. Louis. HUY MACH, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Ceiling restoration and additional lighting in the atrium were part of the St. Louis Public Library's two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012 in St. Louis. HUY MACH, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Ceiling restoration and additional lighting in the atrium were part of the St. Louis Public Library's two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012 in St. Louis. HUY MACH, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Ceiling restoration and additional lighting in the atrium were part of the St. Louis Public Library’s two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012 in St. Louis. HUY MACH, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Ceiling restoration and additional lighting in the atrium were part of the St. Louis Public Library's two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012 in St. Louis. HUY MACH, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Friends of the of St. Louis Public Library get a sneak peak at the improvements made to the building during the two year $70 million restoration of the Central Library on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. The media preview was Dec. 5. Photos By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
