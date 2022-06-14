What a stunner! St. Louis Public Library among top 11 most beautiful US libraries

Fodor's Travel says our historic library is among the most beautiful in the country (and edges out the "architectural marvel" in Kansas City).

It lists Central Library, 1301 Olive Street, as No. 6 among 11 "most beautiful libraries." St. Louis Public Library's flagship, built in 1912, it says, "was designed by renowned architect Cass Gilbert, who also designed the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. It’s considered a historical treasure, featuring exquisite replicas of details from the Pantheon, the Vatican, and Michelangelo’s Laurentian Library. There’s a magnificently grand front entrance and a peaceful sunken garden space out back for relaxing. In addition to offering an impressive amount of literature and acting as a community space, this library seemingly brings a modern version of the Italian Renaissance to downtown St. Louis."

Of course it's not really a surprise to St. Louisans that the Beaux Art structure, which underwent restoration for its centennial, would count among the most beautiful library buildings in the U.S.

Others that made the list include the Seattle Public Library, Burton Barr Public Library (Phoenix, Arizona), the Wilmington Public Library (Delaware), the Mandel Public Library (West Palm Beach, Florida), the Slover Library (Norfolk, Virginia), the Nashville Public Library, the Indianapolis Central Library, Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, the Columbus (Ohio) Metropolitan Library, and the Los Angeles Central Library.

Obviously the list goes from coast to coast, although oddly skipping the flagship library of the New York Public Library.

"St. Louis' great Central Library continues to inspire 110 years after it opened its doors and 10 years after its restoration and renewal," Waller McGuire, St. Louis Public Library CEO, said in a press release. "Fodor's recognition of our magnificent, classical building offering state-of-the-art library services to all is wonderful to read, and the Library is grateful to St. Louis for making it possible. We invite St. Louisans to be a tourist in their own town and come visit one of the treasures of their city."

The library says visitors are encouraged to stroll through Central Library, taking in the architectural grandeur, "or join us for an architectural tour of this remarkable beauty, led by highly knowledgeable docent volunteers."

Free, docent-led tours are available for individuals and groups at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Private tours are available by appointment. For more information or to arrange a tour, call 314-338-7792 or email web@slpl.org.

