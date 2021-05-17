Cinema St. Louis announces Citygarden competition winners

Cinema St. Louis has announced the winners of the seventh “Cinema at Citygarden” juried competition.
St. Louis-area filmmakers created short works incorporating nature as a key element. Cash prizes are awarded in three categories. The winning films are:
First place ($1,500): “Lake Loch Pond Monster,” directed by Carolina Diz and Brittany Zeinstra.
Second place ($1,000): “Ephemeral,” directed by Sabrina Urban.
Third place ($500): “DesMotivaciones,” directed by Kelly Jimenez.
The jury was comprised of filmmakers Jon Alston, Rachel Reichman and Brad Schiff.
A program of the three winners along with eight other competition films will debut on Citygarden’s video wall on May 28. The films will play on a loop from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through June 27.
“Cinema at Citygarden” is a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis and funded by the Gateway Foundation.
For more information: cinemastlouis.org.
