Cinema St. Louis announces Citygarden competition winners
Cinema St. Louis announces Citygarden competition winners

SLIFF

A selection of movies at the 2019 St. Louis International Film Festival

Courtesy of Cinema St. Louis

 Courtesy of Cinema St. Louis

Cinema St. Louis has announced the winners of the seventh “Cinema at Citygarden” juried competition.

St. Louis-area filmmakers created short works incorporating nature as a key element. Cash prizes are awarded in three categories. The winning films are:

First place ($1,500): “Lake Loch Pond Monster,” directed by Carolina Diz and Brittany Zeinstra.

Second place ($1,000): “Ephemeral,” directed by Sabrina Urban.

Third place ($500): “DesMotivaciones,” directed by Kelly Jimenez.

The jury was comprised of filmmakers Jon Alston, Rachel Reichman and Brad Schiff.

A program of the three winners along with eight other competition films will debut on Citygarden’s video wall on May 28. The films will play on a loop from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through June 27.

“Cinema at Citygarden” is a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis and funded by the Gateway Foundation.

For more information: cinemastlouis.org.

