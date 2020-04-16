Circus Flora postpones season to 2021; will host virtual circus June 4

Circus Flora will postpone its 34th season due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead planning to broadcast a virtual show in June and return to the Big Top in 2021, organizers announced Thursday.

This year’s show, “The Trial of the Century,” had been scheduled to run June 4 through June 28, but will take place in June 2021.

Fans can visit circusflora.org at 7 p.m June 4 for a Virtual Circus Showcase for acts from performers and guest stars.

They are also partnering with Tiny Little Monster in the #HereForGoodSTL campaign. Visit tinylittlemonster.com, select the Circus Flora shirt, and $10 from each purchase goes to the nonprofit circus.

“There is nothing we look forward to more than gathering again beneath the Big Top when we are all safe and well,” Karen Shoulders, Managing Director of Circus Flora, said in a statement. “But this is the decision that had to be made – based on science, data, and what we’ve learned from other nations–to keep our audiences, performers, vendors, staff, and volunteers healthy during these unpredictable days.”

Circus Flora is based in St. Louis, with its Big Top in Grand Center, and features local acts as well as ones that travel around the country and world.

They said that people who already have tickets should hold onto them, because they be honored for new dates. If you would like to donate to the circus, visit circusflora.org/donate.

