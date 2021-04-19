Circus Flora returns for weekend variety show in June, full season in October

After going dark for more than a year, Circus Flora is returning to the red and white Big Top.

On Monday, the circus announced a one-weekend variety show, “The St. Lou Revue” which will take place June 4-6. Tickets are available now.

Also, there will be a full Circus Flora season in the fall, from Oct. 7-31, with the show “The Trial of the Century.”

“We are beyond delighted to be back in the Big Top,” Karen Shoulders, Managing Director of Circus Flora, said in a statement. “We’ve missed our audience and our community, and this show is the perfect way to safely say, ‘Welcome home.’”

The 75-minute performance in June features several St. Louis-based acts. The performance in the Big Top in Grand Center will include limited guest capacity, a more fully open-air tent, and a mask requirement for audience members.

Tickets from the postponed 2020 season will be honored for “The Trial of the Century,” which was the show that was set for June 2020.

Performers gave a virtual circus showcase last June.

Tickets for “The St. Lou Revue” are available now through MetroTix and start at $20. VIP seats are $90 and include complimentary beverages and a limited-edition, signed-by-the-cast “St. Lou Revue” poster.

